Renovated wiffle ball field renamed Hope Field in honor of Annunciation shooting victims

A newly renovated wiffle ball field at Annunciation Catholic Church and School was unveiled Saturday and renamed Hope Field in honor of Harper Moyski and Fletcher Merkel, two children killed in last year's church shooting.

"God is good all the time, and all the time, God is good," Annunciation School Principal Matthew DeBoer said.

The space was revamped for a community to come together, pray, play and build lasting memories.

The renovation was fully funded by the Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota Twins Community Fund, in partnership with the Pohlad family, Mortenson, HGA, Target, U.S. Bank, the Toro Company and Delta Dental of Minnesota.

"Thank you for your courage, your resilience and for trusting us to be part of this chapter in your healing," Tom Pohlad, Twins chairman, said. "Today we celebrate a new beginning, a place where safety, laughter and possibility meet."

The celebration included a ribbon cutting and a ceremonial first pitch. The Moyskis threw the first pitch with Twins Hall of Famers Joe Mauer and Justin Morneau on the receiving end.

For a community that has gone through unimaginable pain, this field carries so much meaning. And for the children that play there, the field offers a place to create new memories while honoring Harper Moyksi and Fletcher Merkel.

"They're reminders that our beloved angels are always looking after us. They're always calling us to be our best selves, to be people of hope," DeBoer said.