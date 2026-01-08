Renee Good, the driver shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, was a mom and widow. Here's what we know.

The death of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother who was shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday, has sparked national outcry.

A U.S. official confirmed Good's identity to CBS News, and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith said she was a U.S. citizen. Minneapolis leaders said she was a legal observer of federal actions in the city and was not a target for arrest by ICE agents.

Good was a mother of three who had recently moved to Minnesota with her 6-year-old son and partner, according to CBS Minnesota. She was previously married and widowed when her former husband died in 2023, the Associated Press and the Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

Here's what we know so far about Good and the fatal shooting.

Good recently moved to Minneapolis

Born in Colorado, Good described herself in the bio of her Instagram profile as a "poet and writer and wife and mom" who was currently "experiencing Minneapolis."

Good's mother, Donna Ganger, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that the family was notified of the death late Wednesday morning. Ganger told the newspaper that her daughter wasn't part of a protest and said her daughter "was probably terrified."

"Renee was one of the kindest people I've ever known," Ganger told the Tribune. "She was extremely compassionate. She's taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being."

Good was previously married to Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., who died in 2023 at age 36, the Tribune reported. He was her second husband and the father of her young son, according to the Associated Press, which reported that Good's older children, a 12-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter, were from her first marriage to an ex-husband who spoke to the outlet about her. The ex-husband told AP that Good had worked as a dental assistant and at a credit union before becoming a stay-at-home mother in recent years.

Good earned a degree in English from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, according to the school. She graduated in December 2020.

"It is with great sadness that Old Dominion University mourns the loss of one of our own, Renee (Macklin) Good," said Brian Hemphill, the university's president, in a statement. Hemphill described her death as a "tragic killing" and "yet another clear example that fear and violence have sadly become commonplace in our nation."

"Devastated for that whole family"

Joan Rose, who was Good's former neighbor in Missouri, told CBS affiliate KCTV that Good's family had lived across the street from her in the Waldo neighborhood of Kansas City until December 2024. Rose said she didn't know the family well but called them "lovely neighbors." Good had lived in Waldo with her partner, young son and dogs, Rose said. She also told the station that two older children routinely visited them.

Rose believed Good's family had planned to move to Canada when they left Missouri last year.

"I heard they were moving to Canada because of the politics here," Rose told KCTV. "I had thought about them sometimes, you know, passing by their house thinking, 'Oh, I hope they're OK in Canada, you know, I hope that they're living, you know, a good life and that they're, they're worry free.' And this is just the opposite of that. So, I'm just devastated for that whole family."

A GoFundMe campaign established in the wake of Good's death is asking the public to "support the wife and son of Renee Good as they grapple with the devastating loss of their wife and mother."

"Renee was pure sunshine, pure, love," reads the fundraiser's description. "She will be desperately missed."

The campaign has raised nearly $500,000 as of Thursday morning.

What happened

Police responded to a call reporting the shooting, which happened in a neighborhood in south Minneapolis, at about 9:30 a.m. local time, according to the city. When officers arrived, they found that a woman, later identified as Good, had been shot in the head. She was rushed by firefighters to a Minneapolis hospital, where she later died, the city said.

People protest in the Mission District in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

A community vigil held for Good in Minneapolis later on Wednesday drew hundreds of attendees, many of whom shared emotional and frustrated remarks about the latest ICE raid as well as others that have recently ramped up across the region, CBS Minnesota reported. The crackdown escalated after the Trump administration deployed roughly 2,000 federal agents and officers to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area in a response to both immigration and Minnesota's fraud scandal.

Shooting captured on video

Federal officials, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, characterized the shooting as an act of self-defense on the part of the ICE agent who fired the weapon. However, numerous witnesses and local leaders are questioning that account.

Multiple videos have circulated online of the incident, which show a woman in a maroon Honda Pilot SUV using her car to block others from passing through the street when an ICE agent approached and addressed her through the window of her vehicle.

In one of them, an officer can be heard telling the woman to "get out of the f****** car" before reaching for the Honda's door handle. At that point, the Honda is seen backing up as another agent steps in front of the car. The Honda then begins to drive away, and the agent in front of it fires his weapon into the car. Whether the agent was hit by the car, as federal officials have said, is not clear based on the videos. They show the agent move to the side of the SUV as he fires several more shots, and the car drifts forward down the street before crashing into another car.

The FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have launched a joint investigation into the shooting, said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.



