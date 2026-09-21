The Minnesota DNR is offering money for qualifying red pine cones. Here's why.

A strong crop of red pine cones could mean some extra cash for Minnesotans willing to put in the work collecting them.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is paying $95 per bushel for ripe, closed red pine cones this fall as the state tries to replenish a supply that has been running short.

"Red pine is a point of emphasis this year because we're really short. They haven't had, there hasn't been a good crop of red pine cones in going on 10 years probably," Jared Amundson, a seed procurement consultant with the Minnesota DNR, said.

For collectors, one bushel is not as much as it might sound.

"One bushel is $95, which is roughly eight gallons," Amundson said.

The DNR hopes to collect about 1,000 bushels this season. The cones are sent to the Minnesota State Forest Nursery near Akeley, where its seeds become part of Minnesota's future forests.

"We extract the seed and then we're able to grow the seedlings to plant on state land, private land for reforestation needs," Amundson said.

Not every cone qualifies.

"They need to be closed and kind of a purplish red color, brown color," Amundson said.

Collectors should make sure they are gathering red pine cones and keep them clean and free of sticks, leaves and other debris. Open cones have typically already released their seed, officials say.

Where people collect also matters, according to officials. Cones can be collected from Minnesota state forests without a permit when they are being sold to the State Forest Nursery, but rules vary on other public land.

Anoka County Parks, for example, does not allow people to collect cones from park property when they are being gathered for profit. Collectors also need permission before gathering cones on private property.

The DNR requires collectors to register as a state supplier before they can be paid. Collectors should also keep track of where and when the cones were gathered and call ahead before making a delivery because individual locations can reach their quotas.

More than 20 DNR seed and cone drop-off locations are available around Minnesota. A map of those locations, along with collection guidelines and additional information, is available on the state agency's website.

While $95 a bushel can add up, Amundson said collecting enough qualifying cones takes some effort.

"Yeah, it's work. And that's kind of where that price comes from. We want to compensate people for that work," he said.