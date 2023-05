Recipe: Grilled veggie fajita kabobs

WCCO digital update: Morning of May 18, 2023

Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, shared this recipe for kabobs with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Grilled Veggie Fajita Kabobs

Serves 5 (1 each)

All you need:

½ (0.9-oz) pkg Good Graces organic gluten-free veggie fajita seasoning (1½ tbsp)

1 tbsp Chosen Foods Avocado Oil

1½ tsp Full Circle Market light-colored agave nectar

1½ tsp fresh lime juice

10 mini sweet peppers

1 medium zucchini, cut into ½-inch-thick slices

½ medium red onion, sliced into ½-inch-thick slices

1 cup cherry tomatoes

½ cup halved baby bella mushrooms

Crema agria, for serving (or use plain Greek yogurt or traditional sour cream)

Hot sauce, for serving

Fresh cilantro, for garnish

All you do: