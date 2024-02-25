Minneapolis police investigating 2nd string of robberies in a month

MPD puts in new protocols to fight spree of armed robberies

MINNEAPOLIS — For the second time this month, Minneapolis police are investigating a string of robberies believed to have been committed by groups of juveniles.

Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Sunday, MPD said there were six incidents across the city, mainly in south Minneapolis.

"It's a total of four robberies that occurred here in the fifth precinct, all in less than 18 minutes," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said.

About 30 minutes after those robberies in south Minneapolis, police said someone was carjacked at gunpoint in northeast Minneapolis. They say the stolen car was then used in another armed robbery a mile and a half away shortly after.

"It appears all of the victims were female victims and thankfully no one was injured," Chief O'Hara said.

O'Hara said the robberies follow a similar pattern as a robbery spree two weeks ago.

"This appears to be the same MO, the same groups of juveniles that we suspect were involved in the previous robbery spree," O'Hara said.

Investigators are still working to identify everyone involved but believe it may be two groups of juveniles working together.

"It's definitely concerning and it's not only impacting Minneapolis," O'Hara said.

On Sunday, MPD implemented a new "Robbery Pattern Response Protocol." They stopped responding to non-emergency calls and diverted officers from lower priority calls in an effort to flood the area where the robberies were happening.

"It does appear the response we had did have the intended effect initially displacing the spree that was happening here and thankfully stopping it for today," he said.

According to MPD data, robberies are up 40% citywide so far this year, compared to the same time period last year.

"If you happen to be a victim of one of these crimes remember that property can be replaced," he said.

Chief O'Hara said the suspects were seen circling around and casing the neighborhoods before they committed the crimes. Anyone who sees something suspicious is urged to call 911.