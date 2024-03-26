Rain transitions to snow Tuesday morning, making for another messy a.m. commute

MINNEAPOLIS — Messy road conditions continue Tuesday morning as rain is turning back to snow in the Twin Cities.

Multiple crashes are being reported in the metro area, including several on Interstate 494 from Maple Grove down to Minnetonka.

Southwest of the metro area, there is also a report of an overturned semi in Shakopee on Highway 169. No injuries were reported.

Outside of the metro area, most roads are either covered in snow or partially covered, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities, as well as central, western and most of southern Minnesota. Those advisories have been extended to 4 p.m. Northwestern Minnesota will be under a winter storm warning until later Tuesday due to higher expected snow totals.

Because of the weather system's impacts on road conditions, WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert and NEXT Weather Alert.

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 158 crashes between 7:30 a.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, with an additional 128 reports of vehicles spun out or off the road. Fifteen of the incidents involved an injury and one was listed as serious/fatal, the patrol said.

Several hundred crashes were also reported during the spring snowstorm between Sunday and Monday. Hundreds more vehicles lost control on slick roadways and ended up in ditches, on shoulders and elsewhere off the road. Most of the crashes occurred on Sunday after the storm arrived.

