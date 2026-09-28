Neighbors gather for public safety meeting following 2 Edina shootings

A second shooting in Edina, Minnesota, within a matter of months has left some residents concerned about public safety.

Neighbors gathered Monday night to discuss the recent gun violence and share concerns about safety in the community. The meeting came less than a week after police said shots were fired outside Our Lady of Grace Church. Investigators said a group of teenagers was playing basketball when another group arrived and began firing handguns Wednesday night. No injuries were reported.

"That could have struck a kid riding by on their bike. That could have struck somebody's grandmother coming out of the church because many people were there for Adoration," said Edina resident Liz Ross, who organized the Monday night community meeting.

The church shooting followed another gunfire incident in July at Yancey Park. Police said shots were fired in the area and a nearby home was struck. No injuries were reported. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.

"It's not just one isolated incident. It's really sort of this escalating pattern, and that's frankly the basis for the concern," Ross said. "I think people are afraid. I think people are concerned that the government and the city of Edina need to move a little faster with their messaging."

On Thursday, Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn acknowledged community concerns, addressing residents in a video posted on social media.

"I know many people in Edina are frustrated, angry and frankly, afraid," Milburn said.

In the two shootings, Somali teens and young adults were either victims or had some level of involvement, according to the chief.

Milburn said they have increased patrols in Edina parks and are working with community leaders, families and youth organizations to address the violence.

Ross said she appreciated the chief's transparency.

"I think talking about the way he's approaching it, the way the department is approaching it, is very good," she said.

The city is scheduled to host a public meeting on gun violence on Monday, Oct. 5, at Our Lady of Grace Church.