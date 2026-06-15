Proposed data center in Elk River faces opposition from residents

A proposed data center in Elk River, Minnesota, is drawing major backlash from residents.



On Monday night, residents packed City Hall, arguing the project would be harmful for the environment despite assurances from the developer.



The proposal would convert an existing building on Industrial Boulevard into a 33-megawatt data center that would operate 24 hours a day and employ 40 people.



It is estimated to bring the city up to $800,000 per year.



But much of the concern is centered around noise, water usage and electricity demand. Utility leaders say they have the capacity for it and that the developer would be responsible for the cost associated with connecting to their infrastructure.



Throughout the meeting, residents urged city leaders to reject the project.



Officials also noted that there are two data centers in Elk River already and that the proposed facility would use less water.

A noise study is currently being done by the developer and results will be shared at the June 23 Planning Commission meeting.

The concerns stretch across the state.

The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy says it's tracking roughly two dozen potential data centers. Kathryn Hoffman is the executive director of the organization and advocated for a two-year moratorium on data centers across the state.

Hoffman believes developers are moving too fast and there just isn't enough information on the risks.

The Elk River City Council could make a final decision in early July.