Pro-Palestinian protesters remain at University of Minnesota overnight, despite police order to disperse

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota students calling for a cease-fire in Gaza are still camped out Tuesday morning.

It's the first time police haven't cleared them out since protests started a week ago.

Protesters started gathering at the U around 2 p.m. Monday and camped out all night.

Late Monday night, protesters chanted and formed a human chain around their encampment outside the student union. Police issued an order to disperse, but the protesters never did.

"We've received information that MPD has no interest in dispersing our encampment, and the university is trying to pressure them to come and disperse us," protest organizer Fae told WCCO. "So we see this as a huge win because we're putting huge pressure on the university."

Fae said the group was offered a 30-minute meeting with the U's president. Despite the group feeling "disrespected" by the offer, they plan to take the meeting, Fae said.

The school shut down 13 buildings on Monday to prepare for this latest round of pro-Palestinian protests.

"The escalated police response, and especially today, UMN locking down half of East Bank has really aggravated students to come out," protester Emily said. "Because first of all, they canceled classes in these buildings, so where are you going to go if not to the massive protest that's happening in front of Coffman [Union] right now?"

Protesters at the U are calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and for the university to stop doing business with companies that support the Israeli military.

The U of M is just one of many schools in and around the Twin Cities metro where students have held pro-Palestinian protests.

Hamline students held their latest protest over the weekend. St. Olaf students have another rally on Tuesday. Macalester College students have held protests since February. On Tuesday, they'll hold an art build for Palestinians.

Similar protests have spread across college campuses over the past few weeks, resulting in hundreds of arrests. Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared the protests to rallies in Nazi Germany.

The demonstrations at the U have been unnerving for many Jewish students who fear the rhetoric used by protesters could lead to violence. Emily told WCCO the protesters "aim to create a safe environment for all people here."

"So we have prayer time for Muslims every day, we have invited Jewish Voices for Peace and they have come to hold Jewish religious events coinciding with Passover here," Emily said. "And we aim to create an inviting and safe environment for all."

A former U staff member is also suing the school after she says she was fired for posting a pro-Palestinian message on Instagram.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry says more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the aftermath of Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Last week, President Joe Biden signed an aid package to provide $26.4 billion to Israel.