USC cancels 2024 commencement ceremony

By Amy Maetzold

University of Southern California announced it will be canceling its main graduation ceremony planned for May 10, 2024, due to "new safety measures."

2022 graduates attend The University of Southern Californias commencement ceremony
Dr. Carol L. Folt, president of the University of Southern California addresses graduates attend the 2022 graduates at The University of Southern Californias commencement ceremony on Friday, May 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The announcement comes amid the controversy surrounding the valedictory address and pro-Palestinian demonstrators on campus.

"With the new safety measures in place this year, the time needed to process the large number of guests coming to campus will increase substantially," the school wrote in an announcement. "As a result, we will not be able to host the main stage ceremony that traditionally brings 65,000 students, families, and friends to our campus all at the same time and during a short window from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m."

School officials said they plan to detail their plans for commencement by April 30 and it will be available on USC's commencement website.

"We understand that this is disappointing; however, we are adding many new activities and celebrations to make this commencement academically meaningful, memorable, and uniquely USC, including places to gather with family, friends, faculty, and staff, the celebratory releasing of the doves, and performances by the Trojan Marching Band," the statement said.  

The university will continue to hold "dozens" of smaller commencement events, including the individual school ceremonies in which graduates are announced and walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.  

First published on April 25, 2024 / 1:10 PM PDT

