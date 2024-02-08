Pro-Palestinian activists protest outside Plymouth's Northrop Grumman
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Activists are blocking a Twin Cities roadway early Thursday morning in protest of a local company's ties to the war in Israel.
The protest is outside Northrop Grumman, a Virginia-based multinational aerospace and defense technology company.
Critics say Northrop Grumman supplies weapons and missile systems to Israel.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.
RELATED: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoes City Council's Gaza cease-fire resolution
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.