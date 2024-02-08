Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Pro-Palestinian activists protest outside Plymouth's Northrop Grumman

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Pro-Palestinian activists protest outside Plymouth's Northrop Grumman
Pro-Palestinian activists protest outside Plymouth's Northrop Grumman 00:25

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Activists are blocking a Twin Cities roadway early Thursday morning in protest of a local company's ties to the war in Israel.

The protest is outside Northrop Grumman, a Virginia-based multinational aerospace and defense technology company. 

Critics say Northrop Grumman supplies weapons and missile systems to Israel.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

RELATED: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoes City Council's Gaza cease-fire resolution

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on February 8, 2024 / 6:18 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.