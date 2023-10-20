Woodbury family says 30 members killed in Gaza Strip

Family with Minnesota ties killed in Gaza

Woodbury, Minn. -- The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) announced the death of dozens of Palestinians that it said were members of a family in Minnesota.

According to CAIR, 30 family members of Tariq and Manal Hamouda of Woodbury, MN, were killed.

CAIR said in a news released that the people were killed by missiles fired by Israel.

The family owns one of the region's largest family-operated eye clinics in Gaza.

Among the 30 people who died, four were doctors, CAIR said. Only Manal Hamouda's mother and one nephew survived.

This is a developing story.