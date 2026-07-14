Three vehicles involved in fatal crash in central Minnesota, patrol says

At least one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in central Minnesota Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in Princetown Township and classified it as fatal, but did not say how many were killed or if there were any additional injuries.

According to a crash report, an 80-year-old woman driving a Honda SUV west on Highway 95 near 75th Avenue crossed the center line, hitting a Volkswagen sedan heading the other way. A tire from one of those vehicles then hit a Nissan sedan behind the Volkswagen.

There were four people inside the Volkswagen, including two teenagers, according to the patrol. The Nissan and Honda each had only one occupant.

The patrol said it would release more information about the crash Tuesday afternoon.