Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Three vehicles involved in fatal crash in central Minnesota, patrol says

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

At least one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in central Minnesota Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in Princetown Township and classified it as fatal, but did not say how many were killed or if there were any additional injuries.

According to a crash report, an 80-year-old woman driving a Honda SUV west on Highway 95 near 75th Avenue crossed the center line, hitting a Volkswagen sedan heading the other way. A tire from one of those vehicles then hit a Nissan sedan behind the Volkswagen.

There were four people inside the Volkswagen, including two teenagers, according to the patrol. The Nissan and Honda each had only one occupant.

The patrol said it would release more information about the crash Tuesday afternoon.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue