Never-before-heard Prince recordings featured on new album

The vault is open. Recordings no one's ever heard, spanning 40 years of Prince's musical career, are now available on a new album called "Timeless."

Prince left behind thousands of songs, alternate versions of his music, live recordings and ideas in a vault. His estate has released a compilation of some of that music, mostly never heard before, on the album.

"His special gift of just being so blessed with talent makes him timeless, " said L Londel McMillan.

McMillan, co-manager of Prince's estate, says the album features songs Prince wrote and recorded from 1977 until 2016.

"A song from each decade you will find on this album, 'Timeless,'" McMillan said.

The Prince album "Timeless" sits on a shelf in a music store in Minnesota. WCCO

It's an album for all generations of Prince fans.

According to McMillan, it's all Prince. No artificial intelligence was used in bringing these hidden treasures to the light.

"There will never be any AI associated with Prince as long as I'm involved. It's only going to be PI, which is Prince's intelligence, not artificial; there is nothing artificial about him," McMillan said. "There is another song we just made a video for, clipping up some of his guitar playing; it's called 'The Guilty Ones.' If there have been any rock legends and music guitar virtuoso geniuses, he would be the guilty one because he is just that fantastic," McMillan said.

Just 10 songs from 40 years of a prolific career might seem like a tease.

"Some people ask, why 10 songs? Well, it's been 10 years since the anniversary of his passing, and we thought 10 songs would be a nice amount for people really to dive in and focus on, especially across the various decades," said McMillan.

"Timeless" is meant to be enjoyed by Prince's fans and introduce a new generation to the creators of the Minneapolis Sound.

"Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, they are going to be at the State Fair. They are rehearsing at Paisley Park. You got Andre Cymone coming back to town later on. There is, like, a major resurgence, and I'd like to think Prince is a major part of that," McMillan said.

McMillan added that more music will be released from Prince's vault later this year.