Prince fans flood Minneapolis for 10th Anniversary Celebration of Life

Everywhere you look in downtown Minneapolis, people are sporting purple in honor of Prince.

"This is my third celebration, so really, really happy to be here for the 10-year," Danielle Davis said.

Davis and her crew flew in from Seattle to take in all the events during the celebration.

"Love the vibe, love the music, love what he stood for: unity and being nice, and you really feel that when you come into this city," Davis said.

From the mural of Prince to his gold star on First Avenue, fans walked all around, taking in the sights.

"It's going to be a lot, but I am excited to do it all," Michael Parks, of Seattle, said.

From Chaka Khan headlining music at First Avenue Wednesday night, to Prince's Celebration of Life 10th Anniversary Concert at the Armory Friday night, it will be a first, having the New Power Generation and the Revolution on the same stage. This year's celebration is like no other.

"I'm excited it has changed so much from year one celebration, where it was really isolated at Paisley Park, which was fabulous, but now having the events in so many different places and being able to explore downtown Minneapolis is really great, too," Davis said.

A 100-voice choir that will fill the air by the mural for the All-Ages Prince Celebration Block Party on Saturday afternoon.

There will also be new exhibits, exclusive unreleased music listening sessions and tours at Paisley Park.

"I love Prince. He's usually the music that gets me through breakups and also to celebrate the good in life," Sarijna Parks, of Seattle, said.

The free block party starts at 2 p.m. Saturday by the Prince mural on First Avenue in Minneapolis. It goes until 10 p.m., with the singalong from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.