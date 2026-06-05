President Trump heads to western Wisconsin for farming roundtable

President Trump is heading to western Wisconsin Friday afternoon to host a roundtable on farming in Chippewa Falls, where he's expected to discuss his agricultural policies.

WCCO's sister station in Milwaukee, WDJT, spoke with farmers and residents ahead of the president's visit in Chippewa County, where he locked down more than 60% of the vote in 2024. Most said they support him and his policies, but many said they want to hear his "plans to help the little guy."

"I have faith in it, you know what I mean?" said Chippewa Falls resident Peggy Peters. "I haven't seen a whole lot recently, but I think it is going to happen, if that makes any sense. You know, something that is a work in progress, obviously. You know, he has a lot to do."

President Trump at a campaign event at the Resch Center on October 30, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In Minnesota, soybeans are the top agricultural export, and China is the biggest buyer, according to the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association. But Mr. Trump's ongoing trade war with China is taking its toll on Minnesota 26,000 soybean farmers after the world's second largest economic power halted all purchases from the U.S. for several months between mid-2025 and this April.

"We would love to get [China] back as a customer, speaking for producers, because they are a big importer of our proteins, primarily soybeans and soybean meal," LeSueur farmer Dave Pfarr told WCCO last month.

Mr. Trump made news when he last visited Wisconsin while on the campaign trail in October 2024, where he told a crowd in Green Bay, clad in an orange safety vest, that "whether the women like it or not," he was "going to protect them" — a statement he said his advisors were against.

Last week, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which has a liberal majority, announced it would hear an appeals case that could lead to a redrawing of the state's congressional district maps that currently favor the Republicans.

The president's farming roundtable is scheduled to begin Friday at 3 p.m. CST.

This story will be updated.