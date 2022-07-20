Police searching for man who escaped custody in downtown Anoka

ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) -- Authorities in the north metro are looking for a man who escaped custody Wednesday in downtown Anoka.

The Anoka Police Department says the suspect was handcuffed but managed to escape custody and flee.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the Main Street area to search for the man. Among them was a K-9 unit.

People in the area are advised to remain indoors so as not to interfere with the search.

Anoka is located roughly 20 miles north of Minneapolis.