Police searching for man who escaped custody in downtown Anoka

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) -- Authorities in the north metro are looking for a man who escaped custody Wednesday in downtown Anoka.

The Anoka Police Department says the suspect was handcuffed but managed to escape custody and flee.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the Main Street area to search for the man. Among them was a K-9 unit. 

People in the area are advised to remain indoors so as not to interfere with the search. 

Anoka is located roughly 20 miles north of Minneapolis. 

First published on July 20, 2022 / 5:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

