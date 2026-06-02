Police searching for girl, 17, last seen Monday morning in Minneapolis

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Monday morning in southeast Minneapolis.

The Jordan Police Department describes Rylee Anderson as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 134 pounds. Her hair is blonde and she has blue eyes.

Rylee Anderson Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Police say it is unknown where Anderson may be staying.

Anyone with information regarding Anderson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Jordan Police Department at 952-492-2009 or call 911.