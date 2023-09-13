Police, school officials reiterate call for special session over SRO flap

ANOKA, Minn. — Law enforcement officers from around the state are taking yet another step in calling for a special session to address a law regarding school resource officers (SROs), whereas the Speaker of the House has said she doesn't think a special session is needed.

In Anoka County Wednesday morning, some law enforcement officials explained exactly what they want to see changed. The messy, complex situation that's arisen this school year all centers around the number of different ways a single law can be interpreted.

The law in question comprises a few paragraphs, part of an education bill hundreds of pages long that was passed last spring. It centers around when a school resource officer can use force, and what types of force they can and can't use.

As the debate continues, more than 30 law enforcement agencies and growing have pulled their police officers out of schools, they say, until the law is changed.

On Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association said, while many believe they're upset over a portion of the law focused on outlawing prone restraints, their main concern is actually the inability to use force unless there's a risk of bodily harm.

In a letter to law enforcement Tuesday, Minnesota Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman said under Minnesota Law there is only one standard use of force, regardless of whether an officer is an SRO or not. The MPPOA's legal counsel countered they don't think that's true.

"I have been on the phone for the last several weeks with every attorney I can possibly think of that specializes in areas of city, municipal work, etc., (and) all of them agree that this new law creates a different standard," general counsel Imran Ali said. "We deal with laws that aren't perfect. This goes above and beyond that."

The law enforcement officers who spoke Wednesday say they've been in contact with Gov. Tim Walz's office as recently as Tuesday night, and shared that Walz told them he's still open to a special session.