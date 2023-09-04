Gov. Walz may call special session over SROs controversy as first day of school looms

MINNEAPOLIS — When students go back to class Tuesday, some schools will be without their school resource officers (SROs). Some police departments are pulling officers over a new law that restricts what holds an officer can use on violent students.

Gov. Tim Walz is now indicating he may call the legislature back into a special session over the issue.

At issue is the wording in a new state law that says officers can not use face-down holds, including kneeling on a student's neck. Republicans want a special session called to change that language.

READ MORE: What is the exact language of the new law concerning school resource officer conduct?

"What we've asked — and I think we've had it start to happen this week — is that we have law enforcement working with folks in the Senate. I think (Minority) Leader Demuth, a good smart legislator, I think they're working out language on this. If that's the case to get to the path that we need to fix, then that's what we'll do," Walz said.

Demuth said she was "encouraged" to hear Walz say there's still a chance for a special session.

"I think it's important to realize that we are hearing from school districts across the state," she said.

Among those pulling officers are Anoka, Blaine, Coon Rapids, Moorhead and Wayzata. On the other hand, Rogers and Delano officers will be in schools.

The DFL chair of the Senate Education Committee says he believes because of an interpretation released by Attorney General Keith Ellison, the issue can wait until February. but he will support Walz's decision.

"If Gov. Walz and leadership in the House and Senate feel that, because of those concerns, a special session needs to happen, then we will do it," Sen. Steve Cwodzinski said.

DFL legislators have indicated they are open to making changes to the SRO law and others including the legalization of marijuana only when the legislature goes back into session early next year.

Not every school has an SRO. Some school districts, including Minneapolis, pulled their officers after George Floyd's murder