Police clear up rumors of ICE presence at Minnesota State Fair, report smooth operations

An extensive effort to shield the Minnesota State Fair from threats of violence has paid off as the fair reaches the midway point.

Six days in, State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla says they've not seen any more incidents than a handful of small fights, which he says is to be expected in any crowd.

"As of right now, it's a 10/10. I couldn't be happier. Things have been so smooth, I'm very happy," he said.

Wednesday morning, Knafla spoke highly of public safety partnerships. More than 25 departments and agencies partner in some way during the fair's 12-day run.

"Anyone you can think of, we have in the room; we're getting ideas from all levels of law enforcement. We're getting the best of the best," Knafla said.

Knafla spoke to reporters at the fair's shuttle bus entrance Wednesday, attempting to clear the air about one agency in particular, the Federal Air Marshals, a division of TSA who patrol outside the gate. In recent days, agents, clad in Department of Homeland Security vests, have been posted online and rumors of immigration enforcement at the fair have swirled.

"I think there's a lot of misconception. Let me be clear, we don't partner with ICE," Knafla said. "That's been the misconception on social media, that these guys are ICE agents out here. That couldn't be more false."

Knafla says his hope is to keep the fair safe during its final stretch.

"If you're thinking about coming to the fair these last six days, please do. Know that you can come out here, enjoy the fair with your family, have a great time; we've got your backs," he said.