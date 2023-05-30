Florida Memorial Day mass shooting: 9 people, including 4 minors, wounded on Hollywood Broadwalk

9 people, including 4 minors, shot on Hollywood Broadwalk 9 people, including 4 minors, shot on Hollywood Broadwalk 06:08

MIAMI - Nine people, including four minors, were transported to area hospitals following a mass shooting at the Hollywood Broadwalk on Monday afternoon.

A City of Hollywood spokesperson confirmed 9 people had been shot. Four of those were minors, ages ranging from 1-17, The ages of the adults range from 25-65. One is in surgery and the others were in stable condition.

It happened in the 1200 block of N. Broadwalk or near the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort.

Hollywood police responded to reports of a mass shooting at the Broadwalk on Monday afternoon. CBS News Miami

At 6:41 p.m., an area live cam showed people running away frantically from the scene.

It started with an altercation between two groups, which escalated to shots being fired, according to Hollywood officials.

One person of interest has been detained and police are currently looking for a second individual.

Several of those victims were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Witnesses said they saw one baby with a gunshot wound to the leg.

CBS News Miami's Chelsea Jones spoke to tourists who witnessed the shooting.

"I saw a young man that was on the ground bleeding and they were applying pressure to prevent the bleeding. Also, saw a lady that was very upset. I think she had a wound to her leg," said Vance Hendricks, visiting from Philadelphia."

"Heard several gunshots, seen a crowd of people running through here and then we heard three more shots down the street," said David Van Dyck.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy issued the following statement:

"Thank you to the good Samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today's shooting."

Chopper 4 images showed several police cruisers, unmarked police vehicles, as well as, at least one crime scene van and several fire-rescue trucks in the area.

At least one roadway had been closed by authorities and CBS News Miami has learned a large perimeter had been set up.

Hollywood police are urging people to avoid the Hollywood Beach area from Johnson to Garfield Street and the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk while the investigation continues.

Police set up a reunification area at Johnson St. and N. Ocean bus loop.

Access to Hollywood Beach remains closed.