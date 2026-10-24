Watch CBS News
Local News

Police respond to Osseo High School after several fights break out at end of football game

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Several police agencies were called to the Osseo High School Friday night after a disturbance broke out in the school's parking lot after the football game. 

Police say they responded after several fights were reported in the area. 

8a-vo-osseo-high-school-wccobj7w.jpg
WCCO

According to police, several other law enforcement agencies, including Maple Grove, Champlin, and Brooklyn Park, helped restore order. 

Police say there were no injuries and no arrests were made. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue