Police respond to Osseo High School after several fights break out at end of football game
Several police agencies were called to the Osseo High School Friday night after a disturbance broke out in the school's parking lot after the football game.
Police say they responded after several fights were reported in the area.
According to police, several other law enforcement agencies, including Maple Grove, Champlin, and Brooklyn Park, helped restore order.
Police say there were no injuries and no arrests were made.