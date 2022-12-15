Watch CBS News
Police investigate Minneapolis shooting that left 1 injured

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police say officers arrived at the intersection of 22nd Street West and Blaisdell Avenue just before 8 p.m. They found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital. 

No one has been arrested, and police are still investigating.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 8:45 AM

