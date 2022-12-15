Police investigate Minneapolis shooting that left 1 injured
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis.
Minneapolis police say officers arrived at the intersection of 22nd Street West and Blaisdell Avenue just before 8 p.m. They found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital.
No one has been arrested, and police are still investigating.
