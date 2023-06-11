Watch CBS News
Police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A police chase involving an allegedly stolen vehicle ended in a crash on a Minneapolis interstate Saturday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper observed a vehicle traveling 100 mph on southbound Interstate 94 near Broadway Avenue. 

The driver fled from the trooper, failing to stop for its emergency lights and sirens. The vehicle continued eastbound on I-94 until it crashed at 25th Avenue.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The driver and passenger of the car, both juveniles, were taken into custody.

Police say the vehicle involved in the incident had been reported stolen out of Minneapolis.

First published on June 10, 2023 / 8:35 PM

