Plitzuweit gets a raise after guiding the rising Gophers to the Sweet 16

Minnesota coach Dawn Plitzuweit has welcomed an infusion of new talent and agreed to a new contract.

After guiding the Gophers last season to the Sweet 16, their first such appearance in 21 years, Plitzuweit and the program are clearly on the rise in the rugged Big Ten.

"She deserves it. She does so much for the program and just the community in general, putting her best foot forward every day," star guard Mara Braun said. "It doesn't matter what time of day you see her, she's always got the same energy."

The Gophers convened this week for summer practice. Plitzuweit agreed last week to a contract amendment that gives her a $200,000 raise for a $1.1 million salary this season that ranks ninth in the conference. The new deal also comes with annual $30,000 increases and an additional year — through the 2031-32 season — that was automatically tacked on when the team made the NCAA Tournament due to a previous provision.

The Gophers went 24-9 in 2025-26 and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in eight years.

"It's a blessing to be at the University of Minnesota, and so to have that opportunity to continue coaching is something I'm really excited about," Plitzuweit said after practice Wednesday.

The fifth-year Braun will lead the Gophers in the backcourt along with returning starters Grace Grocholski and Tori McKinney. There are five other players back from last season, with seven newcomers to integrate.

The four-player freshman class is highlighted by guards Natalie Kussow and Tori Oehrlein. Kussow was the top-ranked recruit in Wisconsin, and Oehrlein finished her high school career as the all-time leading scorer in Minnesota history. The three transfer portal arrivals are headlined by junior forward Tayla Thomas, who led Northwestern in rebounds and blocks last season.

"I think we're bonding at a really high level. I think our ability to learn is very high. I think their desire to be really good is something that is special," said Plitzuweit, who is 69-36 in three seasons at Minnesota. "Now we've just got to keep building and putting it together."

The Sweet 16 banner has already been hung in the practice gym, serving as a constant source of motivation.

"We know what we're striving for and obviously to exceed that for next season, but it's nice to think about what we've done and all the people behind us," Braun said. "We're just hoping moving forward that's momentum — and getting everyone else on the same track with that same goal in mind."

The Minnesota board of regents meeting last week had plenty of sports subjects on the docket, with a new contract for athletic director Mark Coyle approved along with Plitzuweit's new deal.

Coyle, who recently began his 11th season on the job, agreed to a two-year extension through 2031-32 with $100,000 annual raises from his $2 million salary this year. He can also earn annual longevity bonuses worth a total of more than $2.5 million.

The university also finalized a 10-year naming rights agreement for Williams Arena, which will now be called The Barn by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. The Gophers men's program will begin its 100th season at the arena that has long been affectionately called "The Barn."