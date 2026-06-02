Central Minnesota teen drowns after falling from kayak while fishing, authorities say

Authorities say a central Minnesota teen died Monday night after falling into a lake while fishing.

Deputies were dispatched to Pleasant Lake, just north of Annandale, for a possible drowning around 8:18 p.m., according to the Wright County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, first responders found an overturned kayak near the public access and dock on the north side of the lake. Several people were fishing at the time of the incident and witnesses told investigators the teen had been fishing about 75 to 100 yards from the dock when he fell from the kayak.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office dive team found the teen's body. He has been identified as 18-year-old Cameron Mertens, of Watkins, Minnesota.