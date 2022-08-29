Watch CBS News
Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota

AP

EMILY, Minn. -- A pilot who gives rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff officials.

Authorities identified the victims as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson and a 58-year-old passenger, Lee Cemensky, of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Both died at the scene of the crash Sunday in some woods northwest of Emily. Johnson operated the business Fly the Swan.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the 2010 Cygnet aircraft crashed under "unknown circumstances' while attempting to land. 

First published on August 29, 2022 / 3:18 PM

