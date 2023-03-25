2 killed, several hurt in explosion at Pennsylvania chocolate factory

A large explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania, Friday has left two people dead and several others injured.

The explosion occurred at the R.M. Palmer Company, according to CBS Philadelphia. Video from the scene showed flames and black smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.

Reading Hospital received a total of eight patients, a hospital spokesperson told CBS News. Of those, one was transferred to another hospital, two were in fair condition, and the other five were expected to be treated and discharged, the spokesperson said.

Rescue efforts were still underway late Friday, West Reading Borough Police Chief Wayne Holben said. Nine other people were also unaccounted for, he said.

R.M. Palmer's factory manufactures seasonal chocolates for occasions such as Easter, Christmas and Halloween, according to the company's website, and employs about 850 people.

The town of West Reading, located in Berks County, is approximately 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.