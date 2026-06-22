65-year-old pedestrian killed near Bemidji, sheriff says

A 65-year-old man was killed late Sunday night when he was struck by a vehicle near Bemidji, Minnesota.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:43 p.m. on Division Street Northwest in Grant Valley Township.

The victim, Bemidji resident Floyd Cloud, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorist, a 56-year-old Bemidji man, stayed at the scene and "fully cooperated with law enforcement," the sheriff's office says, adding he showed "no signs of impairment."

The crash is still under investigation.