Patrick Mahomes' father arrested in Texas, charged with DWI

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

TYLER - Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested in Tyler for allegedly driving while intoxicated, eight days ahead of the Super Bowl.

Fifty-three-year-old Mahomes, Sr. was charged Saturday with at least his third DWI, according to Smith County records.

He was issued a $10,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if he had been released. 

Mahomes, Sr. played in Major League Baseball from 1992 to 2003.

This is a developing story.

