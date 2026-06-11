Minnesota ATVers help rescue missing woman stuck in mud for 3 days: "It had to be God."

Two men on a Minnesota trail helped rescue a missing woman who had been stuck in the mud for three days.

"We noticed there was a body in the puddle next to the van," Adam Sandbeck, one of the men, said.

"She uttered up to us, 'Help me.' That's when we transitioned our former thoughts to, 'This is a rescue mission,'" Mike Gravalin said.

Sandbeck captured video of rescue crews rushing to help free the 68-year-old on Saturday.

Adam Sandbeck

The men who found her say she had been stuck on her back and was badly sunburned. They say her van got stuck on the trail, so she got out and fell into mud that she said was "like quicksand."

This all happened east of Park Rapids, where the men have been riding their ATVs for the past decade. They say they almost always use the same trails, but not on Saturday.

"I have never mapped that trail in my life ever," Sandbeck said. "We changed everything how we do everything, for some reason. And it had to be God, it had to be."

The missing woman was about 100 miles away from her home. Police are trying to figure out why she was there.