Man "in crisis" in custody after firing at officers in Owatonna, shooting himself, police say

Police in southern Minnesota say an "armed and suicidal" man fired at police during a traffic stop before shooting himself and being taken into custody early Thursday.

The Owatonna Police Department said a "person in crisis" was reported around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found him in his vehicle on South Oak Avenue and Southview Street and pulled him over.

"During the encounter, the driver, a 36-year-old Owatonna man, became uncooperative and reached for a firearm and began shooting at the officers," police said.

No officers were hurt.

The man drove to the 200 block of West McKinley Street, where law enforcement from multiple agencies surrounded him. He shot himself at 12:20 a.m., according to police.

"He was safely taken into custody without any further incident and was transported for medical care," police said, but gave no word on his condition.

Authorities gave an order to shelter in place near the scene Wednesday night, but later lifted it.

The incident is being investigated.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.