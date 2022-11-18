Overnight crashes involved one vehicle going into Crystal house

MINNEAPOLIS -- Investigators are looking into two separate car crashes that happened in the metro area overnight.

The first was on University Avenue near the Interstate 35W exit in Minneapolis, just blocks from the University of Minneapolis campus. That crash happened at about 2 a.m.

One of the cars took a nasty hit to the driver's side, but it's not clear right now if there were any injuries or how bad they might have been.

CBS News

Meanwhile, in Crystal a vehicle went into a house. That crash happened on the 5300 block of Maryland Avenue North.

Police confirm nobody was hurt in the incident, and the homeowner was asleep in a back bedroom at the time of the crash.

Police arrested the driver on suspicion of drunk driving. A flatbed truck was brought in to remove the car from the house.