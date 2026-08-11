1 dead in Otter Tail County home explosion, sheriff says

One person was found dead after a home explosion and fire Tuesday morning in east-central Minnesota.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to a residence northwest of Parker Prairie around 9:38 a.m. on a report of a blast.

First responders arrived at the home to find it "fully engulfed."

The sheriff's office is urging people to stay away from the area, and its investigation into the explosion is ongoing.

Parkers Prairie is about 150 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

This story will be updated.