Hundreds of St. Paul students gifted free winter coats by Operation Warm

It's summer-like outside, but it was all about winter coats Friday at St. Paul Music Academy in St. Paul, Minnesota, with nearly 500 going to students for free.

"The kids are excited, they're aware of what's happening today," said Principal Carlottia Ruff. "They got off the bus and said 'Do we get free coats today?'"

The coat drive is all thanks to the nonprofit Operation Warm.

"They manufacture these amazing coats, tennis shoes and sports bras for children all over North America," said Jackie Eastman of FedEx Cares, whose organization is also helping.

As kids entered the gymnasium, they got fitted for the right size and the color they wanted. The excitement of getting a free winter coat led to happy dances, and in some cases, hugs for the 50 volunteers on hand.

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In the rare case they don't have the right size for one of the kids, they'll find a way to get it. And at a time when the price of winter essentials has also gone up, Ruff hopes this gives parents one less thing to worry about.

"As a mom, I imagine that means that in the fall you have to get new clothes, the bills are due, all the things, cars and all the demanding things from home," Ruff said. "So to have a coat come from school is an offering, a love offering from the school, it's a big deal."

Eastman said it's rewarding to help low-income families and parents who may be struggling to make ends meet.

"It makes a really big difference and seeing the smiles on the kid's face, and giving them a little fist bump, it just makes your day," Eastman said. "They knew today was a day their children were going to get a coat, and it meant a lot to them. So that, just right there, knew it was going to make a big impact on their family."

Last spring, Operation Warm and FedEx also helped give new shoes to hundreds of students at St. Paul Music Academy.