Minneapolis police, Hennepin County sheriff's office kick off fifth "Operation Safe Summer"

For the fifth year in a row, Minneapolis police are partnering with Hennepin County, state and federal law enforcement agencies for a targeted campaign they call "Operation Safe Summer."

When the program started, it was a unique partnership that put agencies in the same room and got them on the same page.

In the last five years, the operation has led to 383 arrests and 144 guns off the streets, officials say. The special agent in charge of the Minneapolis FBI field office says this year alone, they've taken 47 violent offenders off the street, along with nearly 50 guns.

Law enforcement officials with the city and county encouraged law enforcement to keep up their efforts.

"I am grateful for all of you who continue to show up to do this job despite sometimes feeling or being told you're not wanted there. We signed up for this job for a reason. Remember who you are, remember your core values, remember that people do need us. This is about visibility, accountability and partnership," said Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt.

The operation comes as Minneapolis is set to hold some large scale events this summer, including the Aquatennial, World Cup watch parties and the U.S. Special Olympic games.