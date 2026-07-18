One dead, two injured in Frogtown neighborhood shooting

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, are investigating a fatal shooting in the city's Frongtown neighborhood.

Police say the shooting took place just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday near Edmund Avenue West and North Kent Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male with life-threatening gunshot wounds lying in the street. Police began life-saving measures before the man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police searched the area near the shooting, where they found a house that was struck by gunfire. Police also learned that two additional adults arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. Both are suspected to survive their injuries, according to police.

Police are working to learn what lead to the shooting. They say they have not made an arrest at this time. The identity of the victim will be released by the medical examiner's office.