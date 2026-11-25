Police in Omaha, Nebraska, said a suspect in a "brutal and public" homicide was arrested Tuesday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport while trying to flee to his home country of France.

The killing occurred Tuesday morning in the parking lot outside Kids Can Community Center in Omaha. Police said the suspect "ambushed" 22-year-old Lauren Becker as she arrived for work at Kids Can and killed her with a knife. The attack took place in front of a classroom with glass windows, but police are unsure if any children witnessed it.

Police used surveillance footage, which captured the killing, to identify the suspect as a 21-year-old man. According to police, Becker and the suspect had an online relationship in 2023 and met in person once in Omaha, but Becker ended the relationship later that year.

"The victim was very clear in 2023 that that relationship was over," Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said. "She was afraid of him at this point, that's why she came to the police department. And she reported her concerns and her concerns were very detail-orientated and a lot of her concerns mirrored what took place, quite frankly."

Police said the suspect was living in France prior to the killing and arrived in Omaha on Sunday. He was staying at an Airbnb and was in the country legally under a passport for travel.

"We don't know if he came with this intention, but I'm going to surmise that was his intention for coming here," Schmaderer said.

The suspect had a flight back to France booked out of Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 30, but "abruptly" changed plans to fly out of MSP Tuesday evening, police said. Homeland Security Investigations took him into custody around 6:50 p.m., before he boarded his flight.

The 21-year-old will be extradited from Minneapolis to Omaha. Police did not say whether or not he has been charged.

"It's critically important in this city, this state, this country that we take violence against women and girls seriously and we stop making excuses for the bad behavior of the men who commit violence against women and children," Omaha Mayor John Ewing said. "We can be better. We must be better."

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.