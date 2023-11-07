Olmsted County announces ban on smoking, vaping cannabis in public

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — A southern Minnesota county has become the latest to ban smoking and vaping cannabis in public places.

The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners passed the prohibitive ordinance Tuesday. It disallows the use of marijuana in "indoor areas used by the general public or serving as a place of work" and "publicly owned property and outdoor areas of public recreation centers or public parks, hospitals, offices, taxis, limousines, and educational institutions."

"Olmsted County aims to protect the public health and safety of people who don't wish to use cannabis products or be exposed to them, including our youth," Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Chair Gregg Wright said. "This ordinance demonstrates our dedication to creating a safe and healthy environment for everyone."

Establishments and events can apply for permits to allow on-site consumption of marijuana, the county said.

At least two other Minnesota counties — Renville and Wright — have passed similar ordinances. Several cities, including St. Paul, Duluth and others, have done the same.

Recreational marijuana use for adults was legalized in Minnesota in the latest legislative session. The state's Office of Cannabis Management, which was established to regulate the burgeoning industry, is still in search of a leader after its first director resigned after allegations she sold illegal products at her Apple Valley store, Loonacy Cannabis Co.

Charlene Briner, who previously served as deputy commissioner of the Department of Human Services and Department of Education, is the interim director and leading the search for a permanent hire.

Minnesota is the 23rd U.S. state to legalize recreational marijuana.

NOTE: The video above originally aired Oct. 19, 2023