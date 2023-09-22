Erin DuPree says she will not serve as director of the Office of Cannabis Management

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Just one day after she was named the state's first director of the Office of Cannabis Management, Erin DuPree announced she will not be going forward with the job.

The announcement comes after allegations that DuPree sold illegal products at her Apple Valley store, Loonacy Cannabis Co.

"I have never knowingly sold any noncompliant product, and when I became aware of them I removed the products from inventory. Conducting lawful business has been an objective of my business career," DuPree said. "However, it has become clear that I have become a distraction that would stand in the way of the important work that needs to be done."

DuPree was set to start her new position on Oct. 2.

Gov. Tim Walz told WCCO that Charlene Briner will lead the office while they search for a new director.

"We have a responsibility to assure Minnesotans that this emerging market will be safe, lawful, and well-regulated," Walz said. "We're making progress toward implementing this work, including beginning the hiring process for 9 key leadership positions and we will launch the rulemaking process in October."

