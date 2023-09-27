Watch CBS News
St. Paul City Council passes smoking ban for certain public areas

By WCCO Staff

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday afternoon passed a smoking ban in certain areas of the city.

The ban relates to both tobacco and cannabis, and prohibits smoking in public, in public parks, and near businesses. There are exceptions for religious or cultural ceremonies, and smoking is still allowed in a park if there's a designated smoking area.

The city council passed the ban with a 4-3 vote. The law takes effect in 30 days. 

Other cities like Duluth and Lakeville have passed similar ordinances.

