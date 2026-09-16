Minnesota school releases kids early due to portable kitchen "issues," superintendent says

Students were sent home from a school in Renville County, Minnesota, on Tuesday morning due to kitchen troubles.

It happened at BOLD Public Schools in Olivia, a city with less than 2,500 residents located about 100 miles west of the Twin Cities.

Superintendent Tim Tydlacka posted on Facebook that kids would need to go home just before noon.

The post says a health inspector visited Monday and found "a number of issues" with a portable kitchen the school is using, and "not everything could be fixed in time" to prepare lunch.

WCCO reached out to the Minnesota Department of Health for more details.

Tydlacka told WCCO the school will be serving cold lunch on Wednesday to make sure students can stay in class.