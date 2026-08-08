Olivia Miles, Napheesa Collier shine as the Lynx top the Aces 98-87 to clinch a WNBA playoff spot

Olivia Miles scored 26 points, Napheesa Collier added 22 and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Las Vegas Aces 98-87 to clinch a WNBA playoff berth.

Natasha Howard added 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Lynx, who improved their record to a league-best 26-7.

Jackie Young led Las Vegas with 23 points, while A'ja Wilson had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Minnesota led by four at the half, but reserve Dorka Juhasz made bit plays on consecutive possessions to help the Lynx push their lead to double figures late in the third quarter. First she hit Courtney Williams on the wing for a 3-pointer, and on the next possession Williams returned the favor, setting up Juhasz for a 3 of her own from the top of the key to make it 66-55.

Las Vegas responded immediately with a 7-0 run, keyed by Young's three-point play. Collier scored the next seven points, including back-to-back 3s off feeds from Miles, to restore Minnesota's cushion.

In the fourth quarter, Jewell Loyd was called for a flagrant foul on a reckless closeout on Kayla McBride's jump shot. McBride made all three free throws, and Collier finished the possession with two more free throws to put Minnesota up 85-72.

Miles scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.

McBride hit four 3-pointers in a back-and-forth first quarter that ended with Miles banking in a buzzer-beater from just over the halfcourt line to give the Lynx a 28-25 lead after 10 minutes.

The Lynx built their lead to six in the second quarter before Young converted all three free throws after being fouled beyond the arc. Young and Smith later added a pair of free throws apiece to bring the Aces within a point, but Collier found Miles atop the key and the rookie buried a 3 to put Minnesota on top 49-45 at the half.