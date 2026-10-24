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Olivia Miles first rookie in Lynx franchise history to make the All-WNBA First Team

By
Chloe Rosen
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.
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Chloe Rosen

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The WNBA announced rookie Olivia Miles to the All-WNBA First Team.  

Miles is the first rookie in franchise history to receive the honor and the seventh player for the Lynx to do so.

Earlier this year, Miles broke the WNBA single-season rookie scoring record — breaking the record previously held by Caitlin Clark. She finished the season with 790 points.

In September, Miles was also named the KIA WNBA Rookie of Year by a unanimous vote. Miles is the sixth rookie in the Lynx's franchise history to earn the award.

"You can just sense that something's different about her," Lynx fan Zach Anderson told WCCO back in June. 

"I think Miles is making all of the other Lynx players even better, and they're making her better, too," said fan Jessie Kember in June.   

Note: The video above originally aired on June 18, 2026.

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