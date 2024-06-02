Officers who fired weapons in Minneapolis mass shooting identified

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the two officers who fired at the suspect in Thursday's deadly mass shooting.

Nick Kapinos fired his department handgun while Luke Kittock fired his department rifle, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says officer Jamal Mitchell responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Blaisdell Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, Mitchell said over radio that he saw two men injured in the street. One of those men was later identified as 35-year-old Mustafa Mohamed.

Mitchell approached Mohamed and asked if he was hurt and needed help, authorities say. In response, Mohamed shot Mitchell, who later died from his injuries. Mohamed allegedly continued to shoot Mitchell after he fell to the ground.

Kapinos and Kittock arrived as Mohamed had been shooting Mitchell. As they approached, Mohamed began to shoot at them. That's when the two officers returned fire, striking Mohamed, according to investigators.

Officers rendered aid to Mohamed, but he died at the scene. Kittock had also been injured in the shooting but has since been released from the hospital.

Kapinos has 10 years of law enforcement experience and Kittock has nine. Both are on critical incident leave.

A firefighter also suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in the shooting. A bystander who had been shot remains in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

During a search of the apartment building, police found two people who had been shot. One of the victims, Osman Said Jimale, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. The other person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is reviewing body camera and squad car camera footage of the incident as part of its investigation.