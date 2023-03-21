Watch CBS News
Bloomington police credit officer with saving choking baby's life

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A Bloomington police officer saved a baby who was choking last week, the department said.

On Twitter, the Bloomington Police Department said Officer Pilcher responded to an early morning call about a 6-week-old baby who was not breathing.

The officer used back blows to clear the child's airway.

"[Officer] Pilcher's life-saving measures no doubt saved the young baby's life," the department said.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 1:15 PM

