Bloomington police credit officer with saving choking baby's life

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A Bloomington police officer saved a baby who was choking last week, the department said.

On Twitter, the Bloomington Police Department said Officer Pilcher responded to an early morning call about a 6-week-old baby who was not breathing.

Last wk, just after 2am, a call came in about a 6wk old baby choking & not breathing. 2 mins later, Ofc Pilcher arrived on scene & began back blows to clear the airway. Ofc Pilcher's life-saving measures no doubt saved the young baby's life. Great work K9 Officer Pilcher!! pic.twitter.com/2chIZiVpmC — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) March 21, 2023

The officer used back blows to clear the child's airway.

"[Officer] Pilcher's life-saving measures no doubt saved the young baby's life," the department said.