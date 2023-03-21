Bloomington police credit officer with saving choking baby's life
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A Bloomington police officer saved a baby who was choking last week, the department said.
On Twitter, the Bloomington Police Department said Officer Pilcher responded to an early morning call about a 6-week-old baby who was not breathing.
The officer used back blows to clear the child's airway.
"[Officer] Pilcher's life-saving measures no doubt saved the young baby's life," the department said.
