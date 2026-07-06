1 arrested after shooting injures 32-year-old man in Oakdale

Police are investigating after a man was arrested and another was injured in a shooting in Oakdale, Minnesota, on Thursday, according to officials.

Officers responded to a home on the 700 block of Gershwin Avenue around 10:24 p.m. for a report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. Police at the scene said they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses, according to police, said the injured man was standing near a bonfire in the backyard of the residence when he was hit by gunfire.

The officers weren't able to find any suspects after they set up a perimeter and searched the area with help from several other law enforcement agencies.

Officials said police on Friday night arrested a 64-year-old Oakdale man in connection with Thursday's shooting. Oakdale Police Chief Nick Newton said he was booked and later released.