Oakdale couple charged with sex crimes after missing girl found in cardboard box

A Twin Cities couple faces sexual misconduct charges after police say a missing 14-year-old girl was found alive in a cardboard box inside their home.

According to court documents filed last week in Washington County, 46-year-old Angeline Olson and 48-year-old Andrew Olson, of Oakdale, are each charged with soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct.

Additionally, Angeline Olson faces one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, while Andrew Olson faces three counts of possessing child sexual abuse material.

The criminal complaint states police in Maplewood first began investigating after the girl was reported missing from school on the morning of May 26. Police were told by the girl's father that she could have been at the Oakdale home of her friend, whose parents are the Olsons. When police arrived at the home hours later, Angeline Olson allegedly told them the girl was not there.

Around 1:45 a.m. on May 27, police received reports of the girl standing outside the Olsons' home in a swimsuit with a man and a woman "appearing to be cooking something," the complaint states. When officers arrived, they said the Olsons were "immediately argumentative." They gave police permission to search their home, but defied officers' orders to remain outside and were subsequently detained.

"Officers ultimately located [the girl] in a cardboard box in the Olsons' bedroom under a pile of clothes," the complaint states.

Search warrants were issued for the Olsons' home and electronic devices, leading to the alleged discovery of sexually explicit videos on Andrew Olson's phone involving the couple and the victim.

The Olsons are in custody. If convicted, Angeline Olson faces up to 30 years in prison, while Andrew Olson faces up to 18 years.

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites: