Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Record warmth from start to finish Sunday

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report from March 3, 2024
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report from March 3, 2024 03:27

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday is starting with record warm lows in the 40s, and temperatures will reach record-breaking highs in the afternoon.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities is 70, which would break the previous record of 65 set in 1905. It will be windy, with gusts reaching 35-40 mph.

3dd35e95e0b863bd50287e84153e5e98.jpg
WCCO

Another front will arrive later on, but it likely won't bring much moisture with it. There could be a few showers in the evening, especially east of Interstate 35 and in far northern Minnesota, but it won't be impactful.

Behind that front, temperatures will drop. Highs will top out in the 40s most of the week, and we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. A weak system will bring a chance for rain and snow late in the week.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 8:48 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.