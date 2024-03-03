NEXT Weather: Record warmth from start to finish Sunday

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report from March 3, 2024

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report from March 3, 2024

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report from March 3, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday is starting with record warm lows in the 40s, and temperatures will reach record-breaking highs in the afternoon.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities is 70, which would break the previous record of 65 set in 1905. It will be windy, with gusts reaching 35-40 mph.

WCCO

Another front will arrive later on, but it likely won't bring much moisture with it. There could be a few showers in the evening, especially east of Interstate 35 and in far northern Minnesota, but it won't be impactful.

Behind that front, temperatures will drop. Highs will top out in the 40s most of the week, and we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. A weak system will bring a chance for rain and snow late in the week.